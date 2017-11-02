16 Kashmiri shawls stolen from museum in Lutyens’ Delhi

Agency

New Delhi: As many as 16 Kashmiri shawls of the finest quality have been stolen from the National Handicrafts and Handlooms Museum in Lutyens’ Delhi, the police said on Wednesday.

The shawls were bought from Kashmir between 1959 and 1976. The police have no clue about the accused as the cameras at the museum are not in working condition.

The museum was closed on Sunday and Monday. Yesterday, when the shawls were counted, 16 were found to be missing, said a senior police officer.

A case was registered at the Tilak Marg police station on the basis of a complaint from the museum authorities.

The museum authorities have told the police that they suspect a man, who have been visiting the museum for the last few months, posing as a researcher.

They had shared the phone number of the man with the police and were also helping them draw his sketch, the officer said.