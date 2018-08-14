16 KAS among 19 officers transferred

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: The State Government on Monday transferred 16 KAS among 19 officers.

According to General Administration Department (GAD) order, Farooq Ahmad Rather, KAS, Chief Executive Officer, Integrated Water-Shed Management Programme has been transferred and posted as Director Urban Local Bodies, Kashmir and Sudershan Kumar, KAS, Additional Secretary, Department of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj, shall hold the charge of the post of Chief Executive Officer, Integrated Water-Shed Management Programme, in addition to his own duties, till further orders.

Mehmood Ahmad Shah, KAS, awaiting orders of adjustment in the GAD has been posted as Regional Director, Survey and Land Records (ex-officio-Settlement Officer), Anantnag vice Shahbaz Ahmad Mirza, KAS, who has been posted as Commissioner, Survey and Land Records, J&K; Ajaz Abdullah Saraf, KAS, Secretary, J&K State Commission for Women, under orders of transfer as Secretary, J&K Khadi, Village and Industries Board has been posted as Additional Transport Commissioner, J&K; Shubra Sharma, KAS, awaiting orders of adjustment in the office of Divisional Commissioner, Jammu has been posted as Additional District Development Commissioner, Kathua: Shafqat Iqbal, KAS, Member, J&K Services Selection Board has been transferred and posted as Additional Secretary, Public Works (R&B) Department.

Khurshid Ahmad Sanai, KAS, Additional District Development Commissioner, Budgam, shall hold the charge of the post of Chief Executive Officer, Tourism Development Authority, Doodpathri, in addition to his own duties, till further orders.

Mohammad Sultan Malik, Member, J&K Services Selection Board has been repatriated to the Finance Department (his parent department), for further posting.

Akramullah Tak, KAS, Joint Director Employment, Kashmir has been transferred and posted as Regional Transport Officer, Kashmir; Ashish Kumar Gupta, KAS, Deputy Excise Commissioner (Distilleries), Jammu has been transferred and posted as Deputy Excise Commissioner, Toll Post, Lakhanpur; Ashok Kumar Sharma, KAS, Deputy Commissioner, Commercial Taxes (Appeals-II), Jammu, shall hold the charge of the post of Deputy Excise Commissioner (Distilleries), Jammu, in addition to his own duties, till further orders.

Ghulam Jeelani Zargar, KAS, Deputy Commissioner, Commercial Taxes (Recoveries), Srinagar, shall hold the charge of the post of Deputy Commissioner, Commercial Taxes (Vigilance & Inspections), Srinagar, in addition to is own duties.

Jahangir Hashmi, KAS, Additional Secretary, Planning, Development & Monitoring Department has been transferred and posted as Additional Secretary, General Administration Department (Monitoring); Vaibhav Kohli, KAS, Additional Secretary, Housing & Urban Development Department has been transferred and posted as Additional Secretary, Information Technology Department; Dr. Ravi Kumar Bharti, KAS, Additional Secretary, Higher Education Department has been transferred and posted as Additional Deputy Commissioner, Bhadarwah; Mohammad Shafi Dar, KAS, under orders of transfer as Custodian, Trade Facilitation Centre, Salamabad, Uri has been posted as Deputy Secretary, Horticulture Department; Seema Bharti, under orders of transfer as Deputy Director Handicrafts, J&K has been posted as Deputy Director, Horticulture, Jammu;

Suheel Ahmad, Deputy Secretary, Ladakh Affairs Department has been transferred and posted as Custodian Trade Facilitation Centre, Salamabad, Uri.

Dr. Shafqat Khan, Joint Resident Commissioner, New Delhi (Nodal Officer, Migrant Cell), has been directed to report to the Health and Medical Education Department for further posting; Prerna Raina, KAS, Additional Secretary in the Resident Commission, J&K Government, New Delhi, shall also look after the work of Nodal Officer, Migrant Cell, New Delhi; Shamim Ahmad Kraipak, Administrative Officer in the office of Divisional Commissioner, Jammu has been directed to report to the Tourism Department (his parent department), for further posting.