16 J&K shooters selected for Indian Squad 2020 trials: JKRA

J&K Shooting Championship in 4th week of March

SPORTS REPORTER

JAMMU: Jammu and Kashmir Rifle Association (JKRA) shall be organising J&K State Shooting Championship in the last week of March involving all the top and budding shooters.

This was decided in the special Executive Committee meeting which was chaired by JKRA President Kuldeep Singh and was attended besides others by Amjad Parvez Mirza (General Secretary), S.S Sodhi (Treasurer), V.S Pathania (senior member), Sharat Chander Singh (Vice President), Ashok Kumar (Joint Secretary), Col. Sukhbir Singh, Samar Dev Singh Charak, Rajesh Virdhy and T. S. Toni (Members).

The meeting was appraised by the General Secretary and Vice President about the ever growing participation of J&K shooters at the national level competition held during the sports season. The members reviewed the names of 16 shooters who have been selected for the Indian Squad 2020 trials and extended their best wishes to them. “As many as 16 shooters were selected for Indian Squad 2020 trials, while Vivaan Sharma secured silver medal in the CBSE National Shooting Championship at Haryana,” informed Sharat Chander.

The meeting was informed that 55 shooters participated in All India G V Mavlankar Shooting Championship 2019 and 38th North Zone Shooting Championship 2019 while 50 other shooters took part in the 63rd National Shooting Championship held at Bhopal in Madhya Pradesh.

In addition, Anu Sharma has been appointed as technical official for world Championships to be held in New Delhi, the meeting was told.