16 bovines rescued, smugglers flee

NAGOTRA: Police on Wednesday foiled a bovine smuggling bid by
rescuing 16 bovines however smugglers managed to escape from the spot.
As per the details, Nagrota Police during Naka in the area intercepted
a truck and found it laden with 16 bovines which were rescued. Police has
registered a case and launched manhunt to nab the smugglers.
