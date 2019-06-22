16 apprentices adjusted as Accounts Assistants

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: The government on Friday adjusted 16 Accounts Assistants (Apprentices) as Accounts Assistants.

“Sanction is accorded to the placement of 16 Accounts Assistants (Apprentices) against the post of Accounts Assistant. The Accounts Assistants shall report in the offices after getting properly relieved from Accountancy Training Institute, Srinagar and Northern Zonal Accountancy Training Institute, Jammu respectively,” reads the order issued by M.Y Pandith, Director General, Accounts & Treasuries, Finance Department.

“These Accounts Assistants (apprentices) shall be allowed the pay in Pay Level 5- (Rs 29200- 92300) in terms of provisions laid down in SRO-202 dated June 30, 2015 from the dates they actually join their duties in the offices,” the order further stated.

The newly adjusted Accounts Assistants include Nazir Ahmad Seero (district Anantnag), Wasim Hassan Laharwal (Bandipora), Saima Wali Pandith, Bashir Ahmad Kalas and Tawseef Ahmad Hajam (Baramalla), Ajaz Ahmad Rather (Ganderbal), Shabir Ahmad Shah Akhoon (Kupwara), Naseer Ahmad, Rubeena and Arjumand Ashraf Shoru (Srinagar), Harish Chander (Doda), Nishant Gupta (Jammu), Rabia Amin (Kishtwar), Mohd Yaseen and Mohd Safeer (Rajouri) and Imran Khan (district Reasi).