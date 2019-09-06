15th Mission Dosti International Dangal on Oct 2

STATE TIMES NEWS

KATRA: Holy Town Katra is all set to host 15th Mission Dosti International Indian Style Dangal scheduled to be held on October 2 at Shrine Board’s Sports Complex, Katra.

The decision regarding organizing this mega, historic and biggest International Indian Style Dangal fifteenth time at Katra was taken in a meeting under the chairmanship of Shiv Kumar Sharma, Treasurer Indian Style Wrestling Association of India.

He informed that five free Style International foreign wrestlers from Georgia and Iran are participating in this one-day mega wrestling event.

He added that national and international wrestlers from Delhi, Haryana, Punjab, Chandigarh, Maharashtra, Railway, J&K Police and J&K State have already confirmed their participation. Only invited wrestlers can participate.

This is an official competition and is organised under the norms of Indian Style Wrestling Association of India under the overall supervision of Shiv Kumar Sharma, Naresh Kumar (Pappu Lakri) and Sohan Singh Thakur (Sonu).

Meanwhile, intended wrestlers of Jammu region or outside the State can still submit their entries to Shiv Kumar Sharma (94191-61880 and 99069-72888).

Shiv Kumar Sharma said elaborate arrangements have been made for the lodging of visiting wrestlers at Hotel Shree Palace Katra and Maha Mai Sewa Nyas.

The inauguration function of the competition shall be held at 12:00 Noon at Shrine Board’s Sports Complex Katra while the valedictory of the same shall be held at 5.30 PM. Around 20 officials and 60 Committee members have been put on the job for the smooth conduct of aforesaid competition.

Shiv Kumar Sharma has constituted the reception Committee, ceremony committee, lodging and boarding committee, technical committee, refreshment committee, transport committee, liaison committee and finance committee.

An amount of Rs 20 lakh is likely to spend for hosting this event and more than 30,000 sports lovers will come to witness the grand event.

Prize money for the first bout is Rs 2 lakh along with traditional Silver Gurj (Gadda) and 15th Rustam-E-International Title 2019 while prize money for the second and third bouts is Rs 1.50 lakh and Rs 1 lakh respectively.

Ten women wrestlers from Haryana and Punjab are also participating in the event.