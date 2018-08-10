15,600 bottles of banned cough syrup seized

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

LAKHANPUR: Excise Department on Thursday seized 15,600 bottles of banned syrup at Toll Post Lakhanpur.

The Excise Department along with Police Department foiled a major attempt of smuggling of 15,600 bottles of Codeine Phosphate and Triprolidine Hydrochloride Syrup in the State, when they seized a consignment of intoxicating drugs in a vehicle bearing registration No PB13AB-5467 carrying potatoes as goods.

The vehicle alongwith potatoes and contraband item was seized by the officials of Police Station, Lakhanpur. In this regard, a case FIR No 78/18 under Sections 8, 21 and 22 NDPS Act was registered at Police Station Lakhanpur and the investigation is going on.

The whole operation was conducted by the joint team consisting of Excise Inspectors, Gurpreet Singh, Dheeraj Kumar, Bilal Ahmed and Excise Sub-Inspector, Manvinderpal Singh and Excise Guard, Suresh Khar under the supervision of Excise and Taxation Officers, Suraj Chander Singh and Virinder Singh Pawar along with SHO Police Station, Lakhanpur Sushil Sharma under the direct supervision of Ranjit Singh, Deputy Excise Commissioner, Toll Post Lakhanpur and Shridhar Patil, SSP Kathua.

M Raju, Excise Commissioner appreciated the efforts of excise and police staff in detecting the instant contraband item and enjoined them to work with more zeal and in coordination with other departmental agencies and also complimented Ranjit Singh, Deputy Excise Commissioner, Toll Post Lakhanpur and his team for the achievements.