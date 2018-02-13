15,300 Kg polythene bags seized at Toll Post Lakhanpur

Share 0 Share 0 Share 0

State Times News

LAKHANPUR: Excise Department on Monday foiled a major attempt of import of banned polythene into the State and seized about 15,300 Kg polythene bags at Toll Post Lakhanpur.

According to report, a truck bearing registration No PB35Q-1427 reported at the Toll Post Lakhanpur for clearance on February 10, 2018, at around 4:15 PM.

As per the documents, the vehicle was carrying Bundle Plastic (Turpal) vide Invoice No 8 dated February 7, 2018 consigned by M/s AR Enterprises, E-875 (FF), DSIDC Industrial Park, Narela, Delhi-110040 to M/s Euro-Bond Industries Bari Brahmana. However, on physical checking, the officials of Toll Post Lakhanpur recovered 15,300 Kg polythene bags from the aforesaid vehicle.

The whole operation was supervised by the Deputy Excise Commissioner, Vishesh Paul Mahajan and carried out by Excise and Taxation Officers, Sandeep Gupta, Winder Singh Pawar, Ajay Bharti and Suraj Chander Singh; Inspectors Dheeraj Kumar and Mohammad Arif; Sub Inspectors Surinder Singh Bagal, Manvinder Pal Singh and Kanwaljit Shan, Excise Head Guard Mohammad Raiz and Excise Guard Tarsem Singh.

The Excise Commissioner, Mohammad Javed Khan appreciated the efforts of staff posted at Toll Post Lakhanpur and enjoined upon them to work with more zeal and dedication and thwart the nefarious designs of smugglers in future also.