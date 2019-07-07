150 bunkers completed, work on 350 nearing completion along LoC in Poonch

STATE TIMES NEWS

POONCH: District Development Commissioner Rahul Yadav on Sunday conducted a tour of villages on the zero line and inspected the upcoming Bunkers being constructed along LoC.

ACD Poonch, DPO, XEn RDD, AEE (R&B) and other concerned officials accompanied him.

During the tour, the DDC inspected the community and individual bunkers at different villages on Zero Line including Kasalliya and Khari. He inspected the quality of material being used in the construction of bunkers and directed the concerned authorities to adhere to quality specifications in the execution of work.

The DDC Poonch informed that construction of 150 bunkers has been completed and 350 more are expected to be completed in next few days. Giving directions to the executive agencies, Yadav said that all out efforts shall be made to complete the sanctioned bunkers at the earliest. He further informed that direction have been passed to the concerned executive agencies for handing over of these bunkers to the people.