15 PHE XEns, 24 AEEs transferred

JAMMU: The State Government on Friday transferred 15 Executive Engineers (XEn) and 24 Assistant Executive Engineer (AEEs) (Civil) of PHE/I&FC Department.

Ajay Gupta, Executive Engineer, Chenab Valley Power Projects has been transferred and posted as Executive Engineer PHE Division, Kathua vice Sumit Puri; Shabir Ahmad Ganai, Executive Engineer, awaiting orders of posting, as Executive Engineer Monitoring Cell, Chief Engineer Office, PHE Kashmir vice Jan Mohd, who has been posted in JKSPDC.

Anil Gupta, Executive Engineer, DIQC Jammu has been transferred and posted as Executive Engineer, Irrigation Division, Kathua; Varinder Gupta, Executive Engineer, Irrigation Division Kathua in DIQC Jammu vice Anil Gupta; Mohd. Taj, Executive Engineer, Flood Control Division, Jammu as Executive Engineer S&D (West) Jammu; Sumit Puri, Executive Engineer, PHE Kathua as Executive Engineer Flood Control, Division, Jammu vice Mohd. Taj; Gh. Mohd. Hajam, Executive Engineer, Irrigation Division Sumbal shall report to Chief Engineer, PHE Kashmir till further orders. Ghulam Jeelani, AEE, Irrigation Division Sumbal shall look after the work of the Division till further orders in addition to his own duties.

The services of Rajan Sharma, Executive Engineer, awaiting orders of adjustment are placed at the disposal of Tourism Department; K.K Badyal, Executive Engineer, RTIC Jammu shall look after the charge of Technical Officer to Chief Engineer, Irrigation and Flood Control, Jammu in addition to his own duties till further orders; Sunil Bhasin, Executive Engineer, presently posted as Technical Officer to Chief Engineer, Irrigation the Flood Control Jammu has been transferred and posted in Chenab Valley Power Projects; Mushtaq Ahmad, I/C Executive Engineer, Irrigation Division Poonch has been transferred and posted in JKSPDC; G.M. Ganai, Executive Engineer, Irrigation Division Ompora, Budgam has been transferred and posted in WCMA against; Aijaz Qureshi, Executive Engineer, presently posted in City Water Works Division, Srinagar has been transferred and posted as I/C Executive Engineer, PHE Division Chadoora vice Afroz Ahmad, who has been is transferred and posted in JKSPDC.

Gurcharan Singh, AEE, Irrigation and Flood Control Division Nowshera shall look after the charge of Executive Engineer Shahpur Kandi Projects; Anil Kumar Gupta, AEE, TO to Executive Engineer, Hydraulic Kishtwar shall look after the charge of Executive Engineer JKSPDC; Nissar Ahmad Shah, AEE, TO to Executive Engineer, PHE Division Shopian shall look after the charge of Executive Engineer PHE Division Shopian; Ghulam Hassan Sofi, AEE, SMC, City Drainage UEED, Srinagar shall look after the charge of Executive Engineer Flood Control Division Kakpora; Sarbjit Singh, AEE, JKERA shall look after the charge of Executive Engineer Shahpur Kandi Project;

Rajesh Gupta, AEE, awaiting orders of adjustment shall look after the charge of Executive Engineer Irrigation Division Poonch vice Mushtaq Ahmad; Abhinandan Singh, AEE, awaiting orders of adjustment shall look after the charge of Executive Engineer, JKSPDC; Nazir Ahmad Bhat, AEE, JKERA shall look after the charge of Executive Engineer, JKSPDC; Mohammad Hanief, AEE, PHE Division Kupwara shall look after the charge of Executive Engineer, Irrigation Division, Ompora, Budgam vice G.M Ganai; Imtiaz Ahmad Qazi, AEE, UEED shall look after the charge of Executive Engineer, City Drainage, Civil Division, SMC, Srinagar; Qazi Mushtaq Ahmad, AEE, awaiting orders of adjustment shall look after the charge of Executive Engineer, WCMA; Vimal Razdan, Attaullah Naz and Syed Mohammad Hidayatullah, AEEs, JKSPDC shall look after the charge of Executive Engineers, Chenab Valley Power Projects; Vivek Kohli, AEE, FC Division, Akhnoor shall look after the charge of Executive Engineer, Shahpur Kandi Projects; Farooq Ahmad Ahangar, AEE, Civil Construction Division IInd, NCHEP shall look after the charge of Executive Engineer, PHE Division Kupwara; Harjeet Singh Sudan, AEE, Irrigation Division Akhnoor shall look after the charge of Executive Engineer, ERA; Ghulam Rasool Laherwal, AEE, UEED shall look after the charge of Executive Engineer, City Water Works Division, Srinagar vice Aijaz Qureshi; Raj Kumar Mujoo, AEE, Irrigation Division Mahore, Javed Iqbal, I/C AEE, PHE Division, Poonch, Bal Krishan Bhagat, I/C AEE, PHE Division, Doda, Om Raj I/C AEE, Irrigation II Division, Jammu Satwari, Bashir Mohd, I/C AEE, PHE Division, Nowshera (SD Sunderbani) and Nanak Chand, I/C AEE, JKSPDC shall look after the charge of Executive Engineers, JKSPDC in their respective divisions.