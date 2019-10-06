15-member NC delegation meeting detained Farooq, Omar today

Ahmed Ali Fayyaz

SRINAGAR: For the first time after abrogation of Jammu and Kashmir’s special status and detention of the mainstream political leaders on 5 August, a 15-member delegation of the National Conference (NC) leaders from Jammu is meeting the party’s President Farooq Abdullah and Vice President Omar Abdullah in Srinagar on Sunday.

Authoritative sources said that the Special Security Group (SSG), protecting former Chief Ministers and their families, has been directed late on Saturday evening to facilitate the NC delegation’s meeting with Omar at 11.15 am and thereafter with Farooq at 11.45 am. Sources said that the two separate meetings were being arranged on the direction of Governor Satya Paul Malik and each would not last more than 30 minutes.

“We have been directed to put in place all necessary arrangements to facilitate the two meetings. We are very much ready”, said a senior official in SSG of the Jammu and Kashmir Police.

While as the NC patriarch, three-time Chief Minister and the octogenarian Lok Sabha member from Srinagar, Farooq, has been detained under Public Safety Act (PSA) at his own residence on Gupkar Road, his son and former Chief Minister Omar has been lodged at Hari Niwas Palace on the same street. Hari Niwas Palace had been magnificently renovated by then Chief Minister Ghulam Nabi Azad in 2007 as the official residence of J&K’s CMs.

However, considered to be inauspicious in the local political and bureaucratic circles, none of the CMs has stayed in it in the last 12 years. Omar happens to be the only political detainee at Hari Niwas after the former Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti was shifted to a hut at Cheshma Shahi in days of her lodgement at the palace.

Devinder Singh Rana, brother of the BJP leader and Minister of State in Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) Dr Jitender Singh, NC’s Jammu Province chief, who was also Political Advisor to then Chief Minister Omar in 2009-2014, is heading the 15-member party delegation.

Rana told STATE TIMES that he and his delegation would be arriving in Srinagar by a forenoon flight from Jammu on Sunday. “We have been asked to meet Omar at 11.15 am and Farooq at 11.45 am. We are thankful to Governor Malik that he responded to my letter positively and arranged for our meeting with the party top brass”, Rana said.

Rana revealed that after he and some other politicians were allowed to resume their movement and political activities after being under ‘house arrest’ for 55 days, he wrote a letter to Governor Malik, seeking meetings of the NC delegation with the two former Chief Ministers.

“The Raj Bhawan today (Saturday) asked for the names of the leaders who wanted to call on Farooq and Omar. I responded immediately and sent them a list of 15 names. In the afternoon today, it was communicated to me that all the names had been cleared and we could meet our top brass in Srinagar tomorrow (Sunday)”, Rana said. “We are now scheduled to meet Farooq and Omar tomorrow. Most of us will be returning to Jammu by an afternoon flight”.

Senior NC leaders and former Ministers Ajay Sadhotra, Surjit Singh Salathia, Sajad Ahmad Kichloo, Mushtaq Bukhari, former MLC and Ex-Chief Secretary Vijay Bakaya, besides Rattan Lal Gupta, Rachhpal Singh, Trilochan Singh Wazir, Javed Rana, Aijaz Jan, Kashmira Singh, Chaman Lal Bhagat and Brij Mohan Sharma are among the leaders in Rana’s delegation.

Even as Lok Sabha members Mohammad Akbar Lone and Hasnain Masoodi have met the detained NC top brass a couple of times over a court order, this is for the first time that a big delegation of party leaders-albeit all from Jammu-would be calling on Farooq and Omar after their detention on 5 August.