15 junior, two senior asstts promoted

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: The government promoted and 15 Junior Assistants as I/c Senior Assistants and two Senior Assistants as I/c Head Assistants in Finance Department.

“Pending confirmation by the Departmental Promotion Committee, the 15 Junior Assistants are hereby placed as I/C Senior Assistants in their own pay level with Charge Allowance as admissible under rules,” reads the order issued by M.Y Pandith, Director General, Accounts & Treasuries, Finance Department.

As per order, Mohammad Yousuf Rather, Saddar Treasury, Srinagar has been posted as I/c Senior Assistant, Divisional Fund Office, Kashmir; Rajinder Pal Singh, Directorate General of Local Fund, Audit & Pensions, J&K as I/c Senior Assistant, Directorate General of Funds Organization, J&K; Vikrant Singh, Directorate General of Local Fund, Audit &. Pensions, J&K as I/c Senior Assistant, Directorate General of Local Fund, Audit & Pensions, J&K; Imran Bin Yaqoob Khan, Directorate General of Local Fund, Audit & Pensions, J&K as I/c Senior Assistant, District Fund Office, Srinagar; Kiran Kumar Tickoo, Northern Zonal Accountancy Training Institute, Jammu as I/C Senior Assistant, Directorate of Accounts & Treasuries, Jammu; Hakim Aijaz Ahmad Shah, Directorate General of Accounts & Treasuries, J&K