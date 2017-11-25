15 Insps promoted as DySPs

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: The State Government on Friday promoted 15 Inspectors as Deputy Superintendents of Police (Stenography).

According to order issued by Principal Secretary Home Department R.K Goyal, the promotion was accorded to Inspectors Farooq Ahmad Bhat, Ramesh Chander, Riyaz Ahmad, Varinder Kumar, Waheeda Kausar, Syed Sajad Hussain, Mirza Showkat Ahmad, Nasrullah Khan, Ravinder Singh, Janardan Singh, Mohinder Singh, Tarseem Singh, Mohd Yousaf, Ab Rashid Shah and Dalbir Singh. “All the aforesaid inspectors have been promoted as DySPs in their own pay and grade, with the benefit of charge allowance as admissible under rules, for a period of six months or till the posts are filled up on regular basis, on the recommendation of DPC/PSC whichever is earlier,” the order states.