15 grenades recovered from tailoring shop after blast, owner held

STATE TIMES NEWS

Srinagar: The owner of the tailoring shop in which one person died earlier on Sunday has been arrested as 15 hand grenades have been recovered from his shop in Ferkiyan area of Keran near Line of Control (LoC) in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district. Sources said that a joint team of police and army reached the spot soon after the explosion took place inside the shop, leading to the death of one person identified as Abdul Hamid Bajad, a local resident. They said that during the searches by the joint team, 15 hand grenades were recovered from the shop.

Soon the joint team arrested the shop owner, tailor master Parvez Khawaja, and he is being questioned in connection with the recovery of the grenades, they said.

Confirming it, an army officer said that it seems that the explosion which took place in the morning was due to the grenade blast.

“Further investigations in this regard are being conducted by police,” the officer said.

He also termed the recovery of grenades as “major success” particularly for the fact that the area is dominated by the army’s presence.

“Any untoward could have been done due to these grenades and their recovery is a major a success,” the officer added.