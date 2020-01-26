15 Corps Commander awarded UYSM

STATE TIMES NEWS

Srinagar: Army’s Srinagar-based 15 Corps commander Lt Gen K J S Dhillon has been awarded the Uttam Yudh Seva Medal (UYSM) on the eve of Republic Day in recognition for his services rendered in the Kashmir valley especially after the abrogation of Article 370 provisions, officials said.

“His tenure saw a number terrorists getting neutralised and the terrorist leadership was specifically targeted in order to bring peace to the valley.

“Terrorist launch pads across the Line of Control (LC) and inside PoK were specifically targeted which contributed significantly in reducing terrorist violence inside the valley,” a senior army official at the Chinar Corps here said.

The army commander is also credited with ensuring synergy with other security forces like JK Police, CAPFs, intelligence agencies and in coordination with civilian administration, he ensured peace in the valley, especially post August, 5 last year after the Union government abrogated Article 370, the official said.

There was no loss of civilian life apart from those targeted by terrorists, the official said.

Lt Gen Dhillon had also launched ‘Operation Maa’ through which he and his field commanders reached out to mothers in the Kashmir valley with an aim to engage them for return of their children who had joined terrorist groups.

“A number of instances took place where mothers convinced their sons to return and many youths have abandoned terrorism post operation maa,” the second official said.

The LoC also saw less casualties for the troops over the previous year, he added.

Meanwhile, six soldiers have been awarded the Shaurya Chakra, including one posthumously, for displaying gallantry during anti-terrorism and anti-insurgency operations

Lt Col Jyoti Lama, Maj Konjengbham Bijendra Singh, Naib Subedhar Narender Singh and Naik Naresh Kumar were among the recipients of the award.

Naib Subedar Sombir was posthumously awarded the Shaurya Chakra. He was martyred during an encounter with terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir in February last year.

During the encounter, three hardcore terrorists were killed. One of them was a foreigner and an ‘A++’ category terrorist, and he was shot down by Sombir in a close quarter battle.