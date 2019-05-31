15 candidates appointed as JE Mechanical under PMSP

Share Share 0 Share

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: The Government on Thursday ordered temporary appointment of 15 candidates as Junior Engineer (Mechanical) in the Mechanical Engineering Department under Prime Minister’s Special Package for Return and Rehabilitation of Kashmiri Migrants to Kashmir Valley.

“As recommended by the J&K Service Selection Board, sanction is hereby accorded to the temporary appointment of 15 candidates as Junior Engineer (Mechanical) in the pay band of Rs 9300-34800 (pre-revised) with grade pay of Rs 4200 under Prime Minister’s Special Package for Return and Rehabilitation of Kashmiri Migrants to Kashmir Valley,” reads the government order.

“The appointees shall report in the office of Chief Engineer, Mechanical Engineering Department Kashmir within a period of 30 days from the date of issuance of this order,” the order stated and added, “The appointment order of Junior Engineers (Mechanical) under Prime Minister’s Special package shall be deemed to be cancelled ab-initio, in case, at any stage, it emerges that the certificates/ documents produced by the concerned are fake or forged.”

The appointed candidates include Akshey Bhat, Rohit Magotra, Umar Mukhtar, Vinod Koul, Rahul Sher, Ashwani Kumar Raina, Vishal Pandita, Vineet Bhat, Rahul Bhat, Mehak Kar, Romil Raina, Vijaydeep Singh, Nitish Kichloo, Vishal Raina and Amit Koul.