15 bovines rescued, smugglers flee

STATE TIMES NEWS
KATHUA: Police
on Friday foiled a bovine smuggling bid by rescuing 15 bovines however
smugglers managed to escape from the spot.
As per the details, Lakhanpur Police during Naka near Toll Plaza intercepted
a truck and during search 15 bovines were found laden in it which were rescued.
The smugglers managed to escape from the spot.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Raj Kundra welcome baby girl
Taapsee, Tahir to star in Hindi adaptation of German classic ‘Run Lola Run’
Drug abuse poses serious hazard to society: Dr Sushil
Sidharth Shukla wins ‘Bigg Boss 13’
‘Haathi Mere Saathi’ not an easy film to make: Rana Daggubati
© 2017 State Times Daily Newspaper