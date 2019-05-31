15 BDOs transferred

Share Share 0 Share

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: The Government on Thursday transferred Block Development Officers of Department of Rural Development & PR.

“In the interest of administration, the transfers/postings of 15 Junior Scale KAS Officers in the Rural Development Department are hereby ordered with immediate effect,” reads the order.

According to order, Hilal Ahmad Bhat, under orders of transfer as BDO Khoveripora, District Anantnag has been posted as BDO Sopore, District Baramulla; Irfan Manzoor BDO, Khag District Budgam as BDO, Charar-e-sharief, District Budgam; Salam Din, under orders of transfer as BDO, Panchari with addl. charge of Block Moungri, District Udhampur has been posted as BDO Budhal Kotranka District Rajouri; Suraj Chander Singh, BDO Hiranagar with additional charge of block Marheen, District Kathua as BDO Latti, District Udhampur; Afshan Hamal, awaiting orders of adjustment in the Directorate of RD Jammu as BDO, Arnia, District Jammu; Azhar Amin, BDO Poonch with addl. charge of Block Nangali Sahib, District Poonch as BDO Buffliaz, District Poonch; Sajad Ahmad Bhat, BDO Sogam (Old) with addl. charge of Block Tangdhar, District Kupwara as BDO Tangdhar with additional charge of Block Teetwal, District Kupwara; Aamir Bashir Runyal, under orders of transfer as BDO Marmat with addl. charge of Block Chirala, District Doda as BDO Parli Dhar (New) Udhampur; Sadia Ahmed, BDO kalakotes (old) district Rajouri as BDO Mandal Phallain, district Jammu; Shivani Gotra, awaiting order of adjustment in the Director of RD Jammu as BDO Bhalwal Brahmana Jammu; Bashir-ul-hassan, under order of transfer as BDO Mahore, Reasi as BDO Bhallessa (old), Doda with additional charge of block Kahra (new), Doda vise Athar Amin Zargar, who has bneen posted as BDO kalakote (old) rajouri.

Erim Aziz, awaiting order of adjustment has been posted as BDO Budgam; Sheetal, awaiting order of adjustment as BDO Hiranagar with additional charge of Marheen; and Mukhlis Ali, BDO Buffliaz has been posted as BDO Nangali Sahib, Poonch, he shall also hold the additional charge of DPO Poonch.