14,460 bunkers to be constructed along IB, LoC in J&K

NEW DELHI: Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER) and MoS PMO, Dr Jitendra Singh on Thursday met Union Home Minister, Rajnath Singh and discussed with him the various aspects related to the construction of bunkers along the International Border (IB) and LoC in Jammu and Kashmir.

Jitendra thanked the Home Minister for issuing orders allocating Central funds for construction of 13,029 Individual bunkers with capacity of eight persons each and 1,431 Community bunkers with capacity of 40 persons each, to begin with.

Jitendra requested Rajnath Singh that, if feasible, the construction of bunkers should be carried out directly by a Central Agency like CPWD or NBCC so that the monitoring could be direct and the entire process could be expedited. He said, the past experience indicates that the State Government possibly does not have enough of infrastructure or know-how to carry forward the construction of bunkers on an immediate basis.

Dr Jitendra Singh also thanked the Home Minister for having approved yesterday the long pending issue of reimbursement of compensation to be paid by the J&K Government to the victims of cross-border firing as well as crop losses, livestock losses, damage to houses, etc.