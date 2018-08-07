1,400 Kg poppy straw seized at Toll Post Lakhanpur

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

LAKHANPUR: The Excise Department on Monday seized 1,400 Kg of poppy husk from a truck at Toll Post Lakhanpur.

According to reports, officials of Excise Department and Police Department foiled a major attempt of smuggling Bhukki out of the State with a seizure of a huge consignment of poppy straw in a vehicle bearing Registration No PB06N-9095 carrying fresh fruits as goods.

“The seized consignment is the biggest ever catch of contraband item at Toll Post Lakhanpur weighing around 1,400 Kg,” an official of Excise Department said.

The vehicle along with fresh fruit boxes and Bhukki was seized by the Police Station, Lakhanpur. In this regard, a case FIR No 76/18 under Sections 8 and 15 NDPS was registered at Police Station Lakhanpur and the investigation is going on.

The whole operation was conducted by the joint team consisting of Excise Inspectors Shadi Lal, Gagandeep Singh and Sushil Khajuria, Excise Sub-Inspectors Surinder Bagal, Manzoor and Sheikh Touseef and Excise Guard Mohd Rafi under the supervision of Excise and Taxation Officers Abhishake Abrol, Sourabh Sharma and Sandeep Gupta along with SHO Police Station, Lakhanpur, Sushil Sharma under the direct supervision of Ranjit Singh, Deputy Excise Commissioner, Toll Post Lakhanpur and Shridhar Patil, SSP Kathua.

It is also worthwhile to mention that during the intervening night of August 2/3, a major attempt to smuggle bovine animals into the State was also foiled by the vigilant team of excise officials in coordination with Police Department at Lakhanpur and 18 bovines were rescued.

M Raju, Excise Commissioner appreciated the efforts of excise and police staff in detecting the instant contraband item and enjoined them to work with more zeal and in coordination with other departmental agencies and also complimented Ranjit Singh, Deputy Excise Commissioner, Toll Post Lakhanpur and his team for the achievements.