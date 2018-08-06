1400 kg of drugs seized near Jammu-Punjab border

Jammu: In a major drug bust, authorities in Jammu and Kashmir today seized 1400 kilograms of poppy husk from a truck in Kathua district, officials said.
The fruit laden truck was intercepted by a joint party of excise department and police at toll post in Lakhanpur bordering Punjab, they added.
A search of the Punjab-bound vehicle led to one of the biggest ever poppy husk haul, the officials said.
After arresting the driver and seizing the truck, a case under NDPS act was registered, the officials added. (PTI)
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Meghna Gulzar, Phantom Films developing original series on Rakesh Maria
I am now looking for every opportunity to find joy: Sonali Bendre
They bring uniqueness to every film: Anil Kapoor on re-uniting with Madhuri Dixit, Juhi Chawla
ASTROLOGY: WEEKLY PREDICTIONS 05tH –– 11TH AUGUST 2018
Alex Parrish cracked door open for women of colour, says Priyanka as she bids adieu to ‘Quantico’
© 2017 State Times Daily Newspaper