1400 kg of drugs seized near Jammu-Punjab border

Jammu: In a major drug bust, authorities in Jammu and Kashmir today seized 1400 kilograms of poppy husk from a truck in Kathua district, officials said.

The fruit laden truck was intercepted by a joint party of excise department and police at toll post in Lakhanpur bordering Punjab, they added.

A search of the Punjab-bound vehicle led to one of the biggest ever poppy husk haul, the officials said.

After arresting the driver and seizing the truck, a case under NDPS act was registered, the officials added. (PTI)