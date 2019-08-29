140 women imparted fruit, vegetable processing skills

STATE TIMES NEWS

RAMBAN: A group of 140 women belonging to different parts of Ramban were imparted training in fruit and vegetable preservation skills on Thursday. The training camps were held at Ramban and Dharmound- Batote by the Horticulture Department where the experts from Horticulture Canning Units, Jammu gave demonstration and imparted technical guidance/knowhow to the participants in making sauce, pickles and fruit jam to enable them to set-up fruit and vegetable processing units. They were also given tips for improving their food preparation skills. District Development Commissioner, Nazim Zai Khan inaugurated the camp held at Horticulture Office Ramban.

Chief Horticulture Officer, Mukesh Kumar, Farm Manager and other officers, women PRIs besides resource persons were present on the occasion. Speaking on the occasion, the DDC appreciated the Horticulture Department for organising home scale fruit and vegetable preservation training programme and advised the participants to learn the skills with interest being imparted to them by the officers/officials.

He directed the CHO to organise more such programmes in far-flung areas especially for women folk and self help groups with the involvement of Panchayats etc.

The CHO informed that interested persons can also contact the horticulture office for taking advance 3 month and six month duration training courses.

The DDC also interacted with the Sarpanchs, Panchs and participants and impressed upon them to take benefit from such programmes. He also distributed plant sapling among the participants.