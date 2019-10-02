14 Kg explosive recovered from bus in Jammu; driver among three nabbed

STATE TIMES NEWS

Jammu: Three persons including driver were detained on Tuesday after a large quantity of explosive-like substance was recovered from a bus in the heart of the city, officials said.

Acting on a specific intelligence input, police and army intercepted a bus (JK02AU-7167) at K C Road, near the bus stand, the officials said.

A bag containing over 14 kg of an explosive-like substance was recovered from the bus and driver, conductor among three persons were detained for questioning, they added.

The trio was coming from Billawar to Jammu, the officials said, adding that further details were awaited.

During investigation, they revealed that a woman and man handed over the aforesaid bag at Phinter to them to hand over the same to their son in Jammu. “The aforesaid boy didn’t come to receive the bag,” the detainee told police during investigation.

Reports revealed that army had an input about the consignment over which one of the Jawan boarded the same bus impersonating as passenger to nab the accused red handed but the recipient didn’t come to take it following which army intercepted the bus near Model Academy.

Later, army and police took the accused to Phinter area to identify the woman and man who gave them the aforesaid consignment but they found no one there. Investigation in the case is on.