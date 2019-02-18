14 GRP cops get ranks

Share Share 0 Share

STATE TIMES NEWS

KATRA: GRP Katra organised a piping ceremony in respect of 14 police officials of GRP Katra who have been promoted to the rank of Assistant Sub-Inspectors. The newly promoted officers have been decorated with the rank by SSP Railways Katra, Ranjit Singh Sambyal in an impressive ceremony, held in the office chamber of SSP Railways Katra. The function was attended by SDPOs Railways Katra, SHO Police Station GRP Katra and a number of officers/officials of GRP Katra.

On this occasion, SSP congratulated the promotees and conveyed best wishes for their future career. Further, SSP Railways Katra has advised the promotees for performing their duties with more dedication, commitment and professionalism in order to contribute in the overall objectives of J&K Police.