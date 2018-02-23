14-day judicial remand to 5 accused involved in Naveed’s escape

Share 0 Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Special Judge NIA J&K Jammu Haq Nawaz Zargar on Thursday granted 14 days judicial remand of five accused allegedly involved in the escape of Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) terrorist Naveed Jhaat from judicial custody during a recent shootout at SMHS Hospital Srinagar.

Earlier, the National Investigation Agency produced aforesaid accused before the Court of Special Judge NIA J&K Jammu. The court after considering the remand application of NIA allowed the application and granted 14 days Judicial remand of accused namely Mohammad Tika Khan, son of Abdul Khan, resident of Singoo, Narbal, Kakapora, Pulwama, Shakeel Ahmed Bhat, son of Mohammad Ramzan Bhat, resident of Lelhar Kakapora, Pulwama, Syed Tajamul, son of Syed Mohammad Syed, resident of Pahoo, Kakapora, Pulwama, Mohammad Shafi Wani, son of Ghulam Mohi-ud-Din Wani, resident of Singoo Narbal, Kakapora, Pulwama and Jan Mohammad Ganie, son of Ghulam Hassan Ganie, resident of Kaisreegam, Kakapora, Pulwama.