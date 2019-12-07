14 bovines rescued, 2 smugglers nabbed

STATE TIMES NEWS

NOWSHERA: Police on Saturday rescued 14 bovines from the clutches of two smugglers in Nowshera area and registered three cases against the accused. As per the details, a team of Police Station Nowshera headed by SHO Fareed Ahmed under the supervision of Sub Divisional Police Officer Nowshera Brijesh Sharma and Additional SP Nowshera Girdhari Lal Sharma during routine patrolling found three Tata mobile vehicles involved in bovine smuggling. The aforesaid team chased these vehicles which were later found abandoned by the smugglers alongside road on Nowshera highway. However, cops managed to nab two persons hiding in the nearby forest. The arrested smugglers have been identified as Mushtaq Ahmed, son of Abdul Rehman and Rahat Iqbal, son of Abdul Majid, residents of Khablan Thannamandi. The vehicles bearing registration numbers JK02AL 1449, JK11T 3202 and JK11B 4694 used for bovine smuggling were seized and cases under relevant sections of law have been registered in Police Station Nowshera.