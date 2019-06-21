14 Assistant Professors posted

Share Share Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: The government on Thursday posted two newly appointed Assistant Professors of (Applied Mathematics) in Higher Education Department.

“The posting of newly appointed Assistant Professors of (Applied Mathematics) Subject is hereby ordered in the colleges with immediate effect,” reads the order Talat Parvez Rohella, Secretary Higher Education Department

According to order, Ather Aziz has been posted at GDC, Akhnoor and Tahir Nadeem has been posted at GDC, Thanamandi.

Meanwhile according to another order, 12 newly appointed Assistant Professors of (Zoology) have been posted in Higher Education Department.

The order reads, “Wahied Khawar Balwan, GDC Doda has been posted at GDC Khilotran; Sheem Raina GDC, Udhampur at GDC Bishnah; Neelam Saba at GDC Doda; Ummer Rashid Zargar at GDC Anantnag; Shahnawaz Ali Bhat at GDC Beerwah ; Sanjeev Kumar at GDC Kathua; Shabeer Ahmed at GDC Anantnag; Mohammad Yaqoob Lone at GDC Boys Baramulla; Anita Kumari at GDC Udhampur; Masarat Nizam at GDC Kokernag; Jasdeep Singh at Govt College for Women Baramulla; and Nasima Bano at GDC Nawakadal.”