13th July 1931 dawned by British conspiracy

Sumer Khajuria

After coming to power again in 1975, under Indira-Shiekh Accord,Sheikh Abdullah, rubbed salt on healing wounds of cowardice in burning of Hindu shops and houses besides loots and rioting mobs by particular majority community of the state on the one side and unfortunate killings in all of 21 civilians on the fateful day of 13th July 1931 by declaration of the said black day being martyrs day by stepping ahead his pro fanatic agenda as also was brought on record in1953 none else but his own minister-colleagues,viz, Bakshi, Ghulam Mohammad, Pt. Girdhari Lal Dogra and Pt. Sham Lal Saraf apart from the anxieties of Mahtma Budh Singh, in Rajya Sabha and Moti Ram Baigra with Mahasha Nar Singh in the state constituent Assembly. The unfortunate incident was not a spotneous one but a long back ground at its back starting from the correspondence of the Vice roy of India in 1884 A.D with the Secretary of States of British Govt. at Londan Vice-Versa; the conduct of process applied in coronation of Hari Singh a Maharaja of the State in 1925A.D after the demise of Maharaja Partap Singh in attempting to apply the “Doctrine of Lapse” and finally appointment of Resident in the state of J&K in the year 1884A.D. Undigestable hard steps of Capable Maharaja Hari Singh in lowering down the British flag from Srinagar Residency in 1926A.D., Shifting of Jammu Residency to Sialkot followed by the daring patriotic address of Maharaja Hari Singh in the Round Table Conference of 1930 at Londan, were the main events of sowing hateful seeds in the majority Muslim community of Kashmir by the Britishers, in picking up Sheikh Abdullah as its stoogy, who had returned from Aligarh University well known disgruntled atmosphere there, after his M.Sc passout, Shiekh Abdullah at the instigation of some British officers more particularly G.E.C. wakefield the then Prime Minister of the state taking advantage of absence of Maharja being at abroad (because of the expected birth of Yuvraj Karan Singh) and also at the instigation of the then Resident of the state had set up a Reading room party and started his political career by preachings in Mosques of Kashmir against Maharaja Hari Singh by injecting poisonous sentiments among the masses of Kashmir fanatically.

In early June 1931, the baseless rumours were being spread to vitiate the peaceful atmosphere of the state frequently which was aired by the vicious Punjabi media through its vernacular papers published from Lahore. Abdul Qader of Pashawar had also entered along an European Traveller (also had been alleged to be a cook of Army officer) started seditions speeches in Khanquah Mohallah Mosque poisoning the sentiments of innocent Muslims under well planned conspiracy and ultimately he was apprehended on June 25th 1931 and brought before the court of sessions. It was Shiekh Abdullah who delivered his speech on June 25th 1931, instegating the people to assemble on the gates of Srinagar gate in the name of Islam as Abdual Quader was fighting in the name of Quran .The appeal of Maharaja dated 9th July 1931 for maintaining peace with assurance of redressal of their grievanes and maintenance of fraternity in the state allwent in vain. To vitiate the fraternity of the people Shiekh Abdullah, on the evening of 12th July 1931 instigated the crowds at Gaunkadal mosque to assemble at Jailgate protest, in conspiracy of which large gathering in thousands resorted stone pelting on Jail officials and even cutting the telephone lines and setting blaze police quarters and setting free prisoners from Jail there by creating a complete anarchism. In consequence of which being last resort, it took unfortunate toll of 21 Civilians. All what was done to get free Abdul Quadir from Jail while being produced before the court of session established in court premiss. After math of this incident the mob so instigated by Shiekh Abdullah started looting and burning the Hindu shops and houses of Kashmir Pandits and Punjabis at large scale and involved heavy casualities of 13 persons. The great percussions of July 13th 1931 incident did swell in Jammu region, more particularly Mirpur, Kotli, Rajouri where Hindu, Sikhs properties, homes were looted and burnt. Innocent persons were mercilessly killed and forceful conversion of Hindus also took place. Religions places of worship viz Temple and Gurudwaras were also damaged and burnt holy books and scriptures.

These unforternate happenings known as “88 Nashaurash” i.e. riots of SVT 1888 or 1931 Christian Era, are still in the memory of not only the survivals but their further generations as well. Maharaja apart from the appointment of Glancy Commission for the redressal of the grievances of the agitating people, had also appointed as Commission of Inquary headed by Justice Barjore Dalal(the then Chief Justices of J&K) besides two sitting Judges of the High Court Justice B.R Sahney and Justice Abdul Queem with its term of reference to enquire in to the reasons behind the incident of July 13th 1931. The Report on the subject was so referred to was also submitted to his Highness Government in September 1931, which disclosed very shacky conduct of Britishers deployed in the state Government more particularly the them Britisher holding home Portfolio of the state apart from the vicions conduct of British wake field, the sitting Resident of the state responsible to instigate Muslims more particularly Shiekh Abdullah from Kashmir and Chondheri Ghulam Abas from Jammu by flaring up flase remours of disrespect to holy Quran at Jammu and demolition of Mosques etc.

The critical analysis of the entire episode of Kashmir and aftermath tragic percussions gripped the Jammu region (1931-32), which faced the preplanned visited communal francy pinpriching the miniorities having been suffred the untold atrocities, which have all along tight lipped and hard lidded. The incident of July 13th 1931 was forcibly invited with conspiracy perpetratrated the unfamous reading room party headed by Shiekh Mohd Abdullah and inflamatry speeches of Abdul Qudir, The main pawns of the Resident of J&K, C.Latimer(The british origin) To enquire into the grievances and complains more particulary the Muslim community, under the orders of Maharaja Hari Singh a commission so appointed on 12 Nov 1931 submitted its report to Maharaja Govt. The recommendations of which were duly implemented in consequence of which besides redressal of all grievances and grant reliefs befitting the problems Maharaja also established democratic institutions called Praja Sabha in the year 1934 with moderated developments their two under the J&K consequents act XIV in the year 1939.

