13,500 SHLs to be distributed on 50 pc subsidy in Kishtwar

STATE TIMES NEWS

Kishtwar: Deputy Commissioner, Angrez Singh Rana, chaired an awareness programme on “Ghar Ghar Solar- Ghar Ghar Roshan” organised by Ecoepicsolar Private Limited in collaboration with district administration here today.

On the occasion, ADDC, Mohammad Hanief Malik, Joint Director Planning Mohammad Iqbal, ACD, Anil Kumar Chandail, President Municipal Committee Kishtwar, Riyaz Ahmed Zargar, Director Satinder Singh, Project Head, Sarbjeet Singh, Regional Head Prehlad Singh, district officers, Sarpanchs, Panchs and Councillors from Municipal Committee Kishtwar were present on the occasion .

Managing Director Ecoepicsolar Pvt. Ltd Jammu, Rajinder Singh Salyal gave a detailed presentation on the “Ghar Ghar Solar- Ghar Ghar Roshan” project.

DC appreciated the efforts of the project authorities for taking eco friendly initiative to launch first of its kind project namely “Ghar Ghar Solar- Ghar Ghar Roshan” in the district in order to promote solar energy and cover the Rural un-electrified areas of district.

Under first phase, 13,500 Solar home lighting system (SHLs) shall be distributed on 50% subsidised rates throughout the district. Besides, the organisation also assured to donate 600 Solar Street Lights free of cost for the district.

He further asked Ecoepic Star private Ltd. to establish a Skill Development Centre at Kishtwar for local youth.

DDC further urged upon PRIs and Ward members to spread awareness about this project among the general masses so that benefit may reach to poor rural masses.