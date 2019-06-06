13,295 NEET qualified students to compete for 900 MBBS seats in J&K

Share Share 0 Share

If approved 900 MBBS seats can increase to 1099

199 more seats likely to increase this year under EWS quota

VIVEK SHARMA

JAMMU: 13,295 students from Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday qualified the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) conducted by National Testing Agency (NTA) this year for admission to MBBS/BDS courses. A total of 26,595 J&K students were registered for examination while 24,744 appeared in the examination held on May 20.

13,295 qualified students will compete for 900 seats plus 199 additional seats if approved under Economically Weaker Section (EWS) quota.

Sources informed that 199 more MBBS seats are likely to be increased this year under 10 per cent EWS quota announced by the Central Government.

If approved, 25 seats each in new Medical Colleges, 25 seats in SKIMS, 37 seats each in GMC Jammu and GMC Srinagar will be further increased. The state government has already applied for EWS quota while the clearance is likely to be announced by June 10, 2019, sources said. These additional seats will come as a major boost to medical education sector in the State.

The Board of Professional Entrance Examinations (BOPEE) has so far notified 400 additional MBBS seats in the new medical colleges of J&K as “available” for admission starting this academic year, an addition that takes MBBS seat pool in State from 500 to 900.

The BOPEE notice states that the seats, 100 each, will be available at GMC Anantnag, GMC Baramulla, GMC Kathua and GMC Rajouri.

The intake capacity this session would be double as compared to the last year-400 MBBS seats in three government medical colleges of the State, and 100 more in the private medical college, ASCOMS Jammu.

This year, in total, MBBS aspirants so far have 900 seats available to them. However, if 199 more seats will be approved under economical weaker sections quota, the total MBBS seats will increase to 1099.

Following the NEET UG result, now the successful candidates are required to register themselves with the board through online mode and also upload their documents on the website.

The seat matrix will be uploaded on the BOPEE website in due course of time, along with the information brochure.

The state merit list be prepared accordingly by the BOPEE. The NTA has issued the national merit list of top fifty students. None from J&K state figured in the top 50 national merit list.