13 killed as van falls into Chenab

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

KISHTWAR: A van carrying pilgrims to a temple skidded off the road and fell into the Chenab river in Kishtwar district on Tuesday, killing all 13 occupants of the vehicle, including a five-year-old girl, police said.

The incident took place at around 7:30 AM when they were going to the Mata Machail temple in the district, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Rajinder Kumar Gupta said.

He said 13 people, including 11 pilgrims, were killed. The deceased included the driver and conductor of the van, he said.

The girl died due to injuries while she was being taken to a hospital, the SSP said.

Gupta, who supervised the rescue operations, said police and locals launched the operation as soon as information was received, and all the bodies have been recovered.

The deceased have been identified as Badri Nath son of Nain Singh, Safodu Devi wife of Badri Nath, Bahadur Singh son of Bhim Singh,Pushpa Devi wife of Bahadur Singh, Dev Raj son of Dani Ram, Sandesh wife of Dev Raj, Kewal Kumar son of Dani Ram all residents of Dessa Marmat, Sushma Devi wife of Kewal Kumar, Pashma Devi daughter of Dani Ram, Jyoti Devi daughter of Kewal Kumar, Sonam Devi daughter of Kewal Kumar resident of Dessa Doda, Danish son of Mehboob Ali and Abu Alla son of Sajjad Hussain resident of Bandarna Kishtwar.

Jammu and Kashmir DGP S P Vaid said, “A vehicle carrying pilgrims to the Machail Mata temple rolled down and fell into the Chenab river, around 28 km from Kishtwar, in the Padder belt area today”.

Earlier, Vaid had said 11 people were killed and the child was the lone survivor.

Over one lakh pilgrims have visited mountain shrine of Machail Mata in Paddar hills of Kishtwar till now.

This is the second major accident in Kishtwar district in the past 24 hours.

On Monday, seven people, including a policeman, were killed and 12 others injured after two vehicles came under a landslide in the district.

The incident took place at Kulligad on the Doda-Kishtwar road. Huge boulders and debris suddenly came down from a hill burying a mini-bus and a car plying on the Doda-Kishtwar road, the SSP had said.

Governor N.N. Vohra has expressed grief over the loss of lives in a tragic accident in which a vehicle carrying Machail Yatra pilgrims rolled down into Chenab River in Kishtwar district.

Conveying his sincere sympathy to the next of kin of the deceased passengers he has wished speedy recovery to those injured in the accident.

Governor has issued directions to the Deputy Commissioner Kishtwar to ensure immediate medical treatment to the injured.

Governor, who has repeatedly expressed concern over recurring road accidents, has on Tuesday directed Divisional Commissioners Kashmir and Jammu to ensure that they hold immediate meetings of the District Road Safety Committees and “he shall chair a meeting this Saturday to review causes of recurring fatal accidents”.

National Conference President Dr Farooq Abdullah and Vice President Omar Abdullah expressed profound grief over deaths in tragic road mishap in Kewad area of Paddar in Kishtwar District on Tuesday and loss of several lives due to landslide near Thathtri yesterday.

Dr Farooq Abdullah and Omar Abdullah conveyed condolences to the bereaved families, prayed for peace to the departed souls and wished speedy recovery to injured in the two mishaps.

Provincial President Devender Singh Rana, former Ministers Sajjad Ahmed Kichloo, Khalid Najeeb Suharwardhy and Provincial Youth National Conference President Ajaz Jan also condoled the deaths in the two incidents and prayed for peace to departed souls.

Expressing grave concern of rising mishaps, the National Conference leaders urged the administration to take appropriate measures and place a foolproof mechanism in place for keeping the travelling people informed about weather conditions and status of landslides in accident prone road stretches, especially on the National Highway and other hilly areas so that precious lives are saved by taking precautions.

Jammu and Kashmir National Panthers Party (JKNPP) demanded attention of the Divisional and District Administrations in Kishtwar, Bhadarwah and Ramban towards road connectivity for both National Highway and inter-district in the area as the whole erstwhile Doda District has become dangerous and accident prone.

In a statement issued here, JKNPP senior leaders P.K Ganju, Senior Vice President, Ch. Mohd Iqbal, Vice President, Advocate Bansi Lal Sharma, Advisor and Anita Thakur, General Secretary expressed deep shock over the bus accident in which several pilgrims going to Chandi Mata died and scores got injured.

They urged upon the administration to set right the road connectivity on Batote, Doda and Kishtwar Highways which have become death traps. They further demanded that the accident victims should be provided best medical treatment and adequate compensation should be paid to kins of deceased and those seriously injured. They also expressed deep condolences to the families of the deceased pilgrims and prayed for peace to the departed souls.