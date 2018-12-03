13 KAS officers transferred, 3 gets additional charge

Share Share 0 Share

Pankaj Comm JMC; Anuradha DSE Jammu; Katoch Addl DC Jammu; Suriya MD JAKFED

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: The State Government on Sunday transferred 13 KAS officers and gave additional charge to three.

According to General Administration Department (GAD) order, Tasaduq Jeelani, KAS, Director Tourism, Kashmir has been transferred and posted as Director, Panchayati Raj and ex-officio Special Secretary, Department of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj; Arvind Kotwal, KAS, Commissioner, Jammu Municipal Corporation has been transferred and posted as Additional District Development Commissioner, Samba; Nisar Ahmad Wani, KAS, awaiting orders of adjustment in the GAD has been posted as Director Tourism, Kashmir, relieving Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir of the additional responsibilities of the post.

Pankaj Magotra, KAS, Additional District Development Commissioner, Samba, has been transferred and posted as Commissioner, Jammu Municipal Corporation; Anuradha Gupta, KAS, Director, Horticulture, Jammu has been transferred and posted as Director School Education, Jammu; Deepika Kumari Sharma, KAS, Managing Director, JAKFED, has been transferred and posted as Executive Director, Mubarak Mandi Heritage Society; Mehraj-ud-din Rather, KAS, Additional District Development Commissioner, Srinagar shall also hold the charge of the post of Director Sheep Husbandry, Kashmir, in addition to his own duties, till further orders.

Suriya Jabeen, KAS, Additional District Development Commissioner, Jammu has been transferred and posted as Managing Director, JAKFED; Mohammad Nazir Sheikh, KAS, Director, Panchayati Raj, J&K has been transferred and posted as Additional District Development Commissioner, Jammu; Rakesh Kumar Srangal, KAS, Director School Education, Jammu has been transferred and posted as Director Horticulture, Jammu; Pankaj Raj Katoch, KAS, Additional Secretary, Department of Forest, Ecology and Environment has been transferred and posted as Additional Deputy Commissioner, Jammu; Kanta Devi, KAS, Additional Deputy Commissioner, Jammu has been transferred and shall await further orders of posting in the office of Divisional Commissioner, Jammu.

Mohammad Farooq Dar, KAS, Deputy Excise Commissioner, (Executive), Kashmir has been transferred and posted as Additional Secretary, Agriculture Production Department; Ulfat Jabeen, KAS, Deputy Commissioner, State Taxes (Stamps), Srinagar shall also hold the charge of the post of Deputy Excise Commissioner, (Executive), Kashmir, in addition to her own duties, till further orders and Kuldeep Krishan Sidha, KAS, Additional Deputy Commissioner, Srinagar, shall also hold the charge of the post of Deputy Commissioner, Relief Organisation (Migrants), Kashmir, in addition to his own duties, till further orders.

Abdul Aziz Sheikh, KAS, Programme Officer, ICDS Project, Ganderbal has been transferred and posted as Member, J&K Services Selection Board.