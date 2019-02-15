13 Jr Scale KAS Officers adjusted, four BDOs transferred

Share Share 0 Share

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: The government on Thursday posted 13 Junior Scale KAS Officers as Block Development Officers (BDOs) and transferred four BDOs.

“Consequent upon the joining of Junior Scale KAS Officers whose services were placed at the disposal of Department of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj by the General Administration Department vide Government Order No 61-GAD of 2019 dated: January 11, 2019, and are awaiting orders of adjustments are hereby posted in the Blocks,” reads the order issued by Sheetal Nanda, Secretary, Department of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj.

According to order, Din Mohd has been posted as BDO Bunjwah (New) Kishtwar; Saba Noor as BDO Katra (old) Reasi; Sandeep Kumar as BDO Bari Brahmana (New) Samba; Kapil Deol as BDO Drabshalla (old) with additional charge of block Trigam (New) Kishtwar; Huma Khan as BDO Chowki Choura (New) Jammu; Khalil-ur-Rehman as BDO Mendhar (Old) with additional charge of Balakote, Poonch; Abhay Indu Sharma as BDO Kharah Bali (New) Jammu with additional charge of Samwan Jammu; Suraj Chander Singh, BDO Hiranagar (old), with additional charge of block Marheen, Kathua; Sahil Bagotra as BDO Thathri (old) Doda; Ram Pal as BDO (old) Udhampur; Amir Choudhary as BDO Surankote (Old) Poonch; Abdul Raqib Bhat as BDO Kunzer (old) Baramulla; and Rupinder Kour as BDO Samba (Old) Jammu.

It was further ordered that Abdul Qayoom, BDO presently under orders of transfer to Block Darhal Rajouri has been posted as BDO Leh (old); Sanjeev Kumar, BDO Katra (Old) as BDO Reasi (Old); Anshumali Sharma, BDO Ramgarh as BDO Ghagwal, Samba with additional charge of Block Raipura; and BDO R.S Pura shall also look after the charge of Block Miran Sahib in addition to her own duties till the present officer resumes her duties after availing child care leave.