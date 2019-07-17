13 Insps, one SI transferred

State Times News

JAMMU: Director General of Police, J&K, Dilbag Singh on Tuesday transferred 13 Inspectors of J&K Executive Police.

According to PHQ order, Sanjeev Gupta has been transferred from Jammu Zone and posted to Sher-e-Kashmir Police Academy Udhampur (SKPAU); Rajesh Kumar from J/Zone to CID; Romal Singh from J/Zone to Security; Darshan Singh from J/Zone to Railway; Vikram Singh from J/Zone to Vigilance; Sanjay Kumar from J/Zone to STC Talwara; Mohd Azeem from J/Zone to CID; Tariq Hussain from J/Zone to Crime; Deepak Jasrotia from Vigilance to J/Zone; Robinder Singh from K/Zone (AWP) to J/Zone; Sanjeev Singh from SSG to J/Zone; and Pardeep Kumar from Vigilance to J/Zone.

According to another order issued by Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Jammu Tajinder Singh, Sub Inspector Manoj Kumar has been transferred from Police Station Gandhi Nagar and posted as Incharge Police Post Gadigarh.