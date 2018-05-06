13 injured in clash over land dispute in Poonch

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

POONCH: At least 13 people were injured, one of them critically, during a clash between two groups over a land dispute in Poonch district, according to a police official who did not want to be named.

The clash was reported from Chajla village of Mendhar when the two groups were trying to settle the dispute, the official said. In his words, the two groups hit each other with Lathis and other sharp-edged weapons after the discussion collapsed.

Thirteen people, who were reportedly injured in the clash, have been admitted to the hospital. One person’s condition is reportedly ‘serious’. He has been referred to a hospital in Jammu for specialised treatment.