13 injured in clash over land dispute in J&K’s Poonch

Jammu: At least 13 people were injured, one of them critically, during a clash between two groups over a land dispute in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir today, a police official said.

The clash was reported from Chajla village of Mendhar when the two groups were trying to amicably settle the dispute, the official said.

He said the two groups hit each other with lathis and other sharp-edged weapons after the discussion collapsed.

Thirteen people were injured in the clash. They have been admitted to a hospital, the official said adding that the condition of one of them was stated to be “serious”.

He was was referred to a hospital in Jammu for specialised treatment. (PTI)