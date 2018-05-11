13 bovines rescued, smuggler flee

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

KATHUA: Police on Friday foiled a bovine smuggling bid by rescuing 13 bovines, however smuggler managed to escape from the spot.

According to a report, acting on tip off, a team of Police Post Nagri led by SI Vikas Jasrotia Incharge Police Post Nagri laid a Naka in Goondh area and intercepted a truck (PB11BK 9775). During checking, 13 bovines found laden in it which were rescued. A case vide FIR No 161/2018 under section 188 RPC, 3/5 PCA Act was registered at Police Station Kathua and manhunt launched to nab the driver.