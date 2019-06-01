12th Natrang Theatre Festival concludes

Share Share 0 Share

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: 12th Natrang Theatre Festival concluded here on Friday with the presentation of Lakshmi Kant Vaishnav’s play ‘Rehearsal’ under the direction of Neeraj Kant.

In the play the writer has very satirically mocked on the people who want to do something without its proper knowledge and also without possessing the basic eligibilities of the field.

Natrang’s young actors who performed in the play included Akhita Khajuria, Simran, Aarti Devi, Sameena Kousar, Kananpreet Kour, Aastha Sharma, Sushant Singh Charak and Bhumi Heer.

Lights were operated by Shivam Singh whereas the sound was rendered by Chirag Anand. The show was coordinated by Mohammad Yaseen.