12th National Tribal Youth Exchange Programme 2020 concludes

JAMMU: The 12th National Level Tribal Youth Exchange Programme organised by Nehru Yuva Kendra, Jammu from February 18 to 24, 2020 at Youth Hostel, Nagrota concluded here on Monday.

The seven-day event was attended by 220 participants and contingent leaders from different districts of Jharkhand and Odisha.

IGP Headquarters J&K Police, Jammu, Garib Das, was the Chief Guest on the valedictory ceremony while D.G Youth Service & Sports, Dr. Saleem-ur-Rehman, Under Secretary, Union Ministry of Home Affairs, Niranjan Lal were the Guests of Honour. J&K Director NYKS, Bikram Singh Gill, Deputy Director NYKS, S.S Bedi and DYC NYK Jammu, Nissar Ahmed Bhatt were also present.

Garib Das addressed the youth and appreciated the activities of NYKs.

Bikram Singh Gill presented key note address highlighting the activities of this seven-day programme.

A cultural programme was also presented by the participants on the occasion.

The Chief Guest and other dignitaries honoured the participants with certificates while cash prizes were also provided to the winner teams of cultural competition, declamation contest and other activities.