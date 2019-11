12th Jammu District Athletics Championship concludes

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: The 12th Jammu District Athletics Championship organised by J&K Amateur Athletics Association (JKAAA), concluded on Sunday with prize distribution ceremony at Government College for Women (GCW) Gandhi Nagar grounds, here.

The event was declared open by General Secretary of J&K Olympic Association (JKOA), Dr Ashutosh Sharma.

In the prize distribution function, medals and certificates were given away by Rajan Sharma (former Divisional Sports Officer JKSC) and S.S Gill (President Jammu District Athletics Association (JDAA)), Vinod Bhatia (General Secretary JDAA), Tejinder Singh and Sarbjeet Singh.

Other dignitaries present were Nirmal Singh, Harbans Singh, Gurucharan Singh, Rajesh Sharma and Nisha Sharma.

The Results

BOYS Under-14 100 mtrs: Ritik, 1st, Harsimranjeet Singh, 2nd and Nitin Bovria, 3rd. 600 mtrs: Harsimranjeet Singh, 1st, Tahir Rashid, 2nd and Rudradev Singh, 3rd. Long jump: Tanveer Singh, 1st, Tahir Rashid, 2nd and Umar Shafi, 3rd. Shot put: Ujjwal Verma, 1st, Ashpreet Singh, 2nd and Divjot Singh, 3rd. Under-16: 100 mtrs: Akashdeep Singh, 1st, Puniya Raina, 2nd and Akhil Singh, 3rd. 200 mtrs: Harshit Mishra, 1st, Kashish Khajuria, 2nd and Sahil Kumar, 3rd. 400 mtrs: Vishal Choudhary, 1st, Akhil Singh, 2nd and Aniket Singh, 4rd. 1000 mtrs: Aniket Singh, 1st and Sulakshaya Singh, 2nd. Long jump: Akhil Singh, 1st, Sulakshaya Singh, 2nd and Shivang Salgotra, 3rd. Shot put: Anshjot Singh, 1st, Kartik Sangral, 2nd and Shahbaz Ahmed, 3rd.

GIRLS Under-14 100 mtrs: Arpita, 1st, Madyha, 2nd and Manyata, 3rd. 600 mtrs: Parul Sharma, 1st, Madiha Bhat, 2nd and Simarn Choudhary, 3rd. Shot put: Bani Saini, 1st and Pranvi Gupta, 2nd. Under-16 100 mtrs: Simranjot Kour, 1st, Sidhani Singh, 2nd and Mamta Choudhary, 3rd. 200 mtrs: Malika, 1st, Garima, 2nd and Simarn, 3rd. Long Jump: Simranjot Kour, 1st, Jhanvi Majotra, 2nd and Simran Verma, 3rd.