128 JKAP SgCTs promoted as HCs

JAMMU: Additional Director General of Police DGP, Armed J&K Srinagar, SJM Gillani issued the promotion orders of 128 Selection Grade Constables (SgCTs) of J&K Armed Police (JKAP) to the rank of Head Constables (HCs).

“Vide APHQ J&K order No. 1161 of 2018 dated December 24, 2018, 123 Sg. Constables of J&K Armed Police have been promoted to the rank of Head Constables, subject to qualifying of pre-promotion course. Now, as per final result issued by Commandant IR 12th Battalion (Chairman Condensed PPC Channi Himmat Jammu) vide No. GB/IR 12th/PPC/19/14279-84 dated July 11, 2019 and Commandant JKAP 13th Battalion (Chairman Condensed PPC Zewan) vide No. Estt/Trg-Cond-PPC/13th/19/13391-96 dated July 19, 2019, the promoted Sgcts have qualified the same and are hereby promoted to the rank of Head Constable in the pay level-5 (Rs 29,200-92,300) from December 24, 2018 i.e the date they have been brought on promotion list-C”-2018. They shall be entitled for monetary benefits on account of their promotion from the date they have qualified the pre-promotion course,” reads the APHQ order.

However, their inter-seniority in the rank of Head Constables shall remain intact as per APHQ J&K order No. 1161 of 2018 dated December 24, 2018, the order stated.

Moreover, vide APHQ J&K orders Nos. 479 of 2012 dated July 7, 2012, 132 of 2017 dated February 13, 2017, 351 of 2018 dated April 25, 2018 and 131 of 2019 dated January 25, 2019, five Sg. Constables of J&K Armed Police who were brought on promotion List-“C”, subject to qualifying of pre-promotion course, have also qualified the same as per the final result mentioned above and are hereby promoted to the rank of Head Constable in the pay Level-5 (29200-92300),” the order further said. (The detailed list of promotees is available on our website www.statetimes.in)