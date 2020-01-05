127th birth anniversary of Paramahansa Yogananda celebrated

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: 127th birth anniversary of one of the pioneering fathers of Yoga in West, Paramahansa Yogananda, author of modern spiritual classic Autobiography of a Yogi, was celebrated with fervour and gaiety at Yogoda Satsang Dhyan Kendra (YSDK) Jammu.

Widely recognised as one of the preeminent spiritual figures, Yogananda made an indelible impression on spiritual landscape of the Western world, contributing to a far greater awareness and appreciation of India’s Vedic philosophy through his public lectures, writings and non-profit spiritual organization he founded, Yogoda Satsanga Society of India/ Self-Realisation Fellowship (YSS/SRF), which together include 800 temples, meditation centres, and retreats around the world. The celebration included meditation, public satsanga and registration of new lessons.