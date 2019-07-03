1,253 railway stations identified for upgradation: Govt

New Delhi: As many as 1,253 railway stations have so far been identified for upgradation under the ‘Adarsh’ station scheme, Railway Minister Piyush Goyal said in Lok Sabha on Wednesday.

Goyal said during 2018-19, additionally, 68 stations have been substantially upgraded through zonal railways under the work of ‘Soft upgradation of stations’.

“Presently, upgradation of stations is done under ‘Adarsh’ station scheme. 1,253 stations have so far been identified for upgradation under the ‘Adarsh’ station scheme,” he said during the Question Hour.

The minister said against these, 1,103 stations have already been developed and remaining 150 number are targeted to be developed by 2019-20.

Goyal said various amenities like improvement of faade of station building, improvement of circulating areas, duly streamlining traffic flow, improvement of platform surface, improvement of existing waiting halls and retiring rooms, toilet facilities, provision of foot over bridges, provision of lifts and escalators etc., have been provided. (PTI)