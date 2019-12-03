1,241 kg of poppy seized, three arrested

STATE TIMES NEWS

RAMBAN/UDHAMPUR: Police on Monday foiled three bids to smuggle narcotics by seizing 1,241 kg of poppy in Jammu, Udhampur and Ramban districts of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.

As per the details, Ramban Police achieved success by recovering 1000 kilogram of Poppy Straw and arrested an interstate narcotic smuggler who was carrying the contraband to outside the state in a truck at Gund Tethar Banihal of district Ramban. The accused has been identified as Nirmal Singh, son of Thel Singh, resident of Munna Ludhiana Punjab.

Reports revealed that police on a tip off laid a special naka at Gund Tethar Banihal and during Naka one truck tralla (HR45A/4346) was intercepted and put to thorough search. During comprehensive search of the said vehicle 1,000 Kilogram of poppy straw which was concealed in bags was recovered. The vehicle has been seized , narcotic smuggler arrested and a case vide FIR No 147/19 under section 8/15 NDPS Act was registered at Police Station Banihal.

During checking on the highway at Chenani belt of Udhampur district, police stopped a truck, which was subjected to a thorough search and recovered 220 kg of poppy from the vehicle, officials said.

Swaran Singh, a resident of Punjab’s Tarn Taran district, was arrested on the spot and the contraband seized, police said adding that the vehicle was also impounded.

A case was registered and further investigation is underway, they said.

Meanwhile, a party of Police Post Panjtirthi led by In-Charge Police Post, SI Vinod Kumar while on Naka duty at Panjtirthi, stopped one vehicle for checking. During checking, police found two plastic bags full with poppy straw weighing 21 kgs. The owner of the bags identified as, Mohd Nadeem, son of Babu, resident of Mohalla Madini Basti Malar Kotla Distt Sangroor Punjab was nabbed and a case vide FIR No. 198/2019 under section 8/15 NDPS Act was registered against him at Police Station Pacca Danga.