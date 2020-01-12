123rd birthday celebrations of Sri Guru Gyagi on Feb 9

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: The Jammu and Kashmir Batwal Welfare Association held its meeting at Shahzadpur on Sunday which was chaired by Sarpanch Subedar Ghaseeta Ram Lakhotra and attended by a large number of Batwal Community members.

It was announced in the meeting that the 123rd birthday of Sri Guru Gyagi would be celebrated on February 9, 2020 at Shahzadpur and a ‘Birth Commemorative Committee’ has been constituted by the Association with an object to make the programme a grand success.

Earlier, the meeting expressed deep sorrow and grief over the demise of Association’s youngest member Rashpal Chand Nandan who died in accident at Dheri Morh in Marh area yesterday.

“He was very sympathetic, clean-hearted, sweet spoken and a well-known personality among the social circle of Marh areas”, said the Association members.

All present prayed to God to grant eternal peace to the departed soul and give strength to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss.

The Association passed a resolution to urge the Deputy Commission, Jammu to sanction an adequate compensation in favour of deceased’s wife and also to give job to her to eke out her living.

Prominent among others included JMC Corporator Rashpal Chand Bhardwaj, Captain Ram Lal Sargotra, Captain Kamal Chand Motan, Subedar Major (Retd) Romesh Sargotra, Subedar (Retd) Baldev Chand Motan, Ex Naib Sarpanch Ram Lal Lakhotra, Madan Lal Kaith, Mela Ram Tugga, Rashpal Ram Kaith, Narayan Dass Bassa, Garu Ram Sandhu, Rashpal Chand Lakhotra, Bhushan Kaith, Ramesh Motan, Ram Singh Kaith, Sat Pal Sargotra and Baljeet Kaith.