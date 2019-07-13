12-yr old child operated successfully for spine-tumor

STATE TIMES NEWS

AMRITSAR: A 12-year old child, who was suffering from spine-tumor and was unable to even walk properly, was operated successfully by Dr Dushyant Thaman, the Chief Neuro-spine Surgeon at KD Hospital, Amritsar. After the successful surgery, the child is walking normally. The child was suffering from spine-tumor and was unable to walk properly. Despite visiting several hospitals, his health deteriorated with every passing day. After getting operated at KD Hospital Amritsar, the child is now walking normally without any difficulty.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Thaman said that all tumours are not cancerous, as majority of them are non-cancer and can be removed with surgery. After the surgery, a patient can spend life like a normal person, he added.