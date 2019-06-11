12 Under Secys transferred

Share Share 0 Share 0

JAMMU: The government on Monday transferred 12 Under Secretaries.

According to General Administration Department (GAD) order, Shuaib Mohammad Naikoo, Jr. KAS, Under Secretary in the office of Chief Electoral Officer, J&K has been transferred and posted as Under Secretary, GAD; Qadir Hussain, Under Secretary, Cooperative Department as Under Secretary, Ladakh Affairs Department; Feroz Ahmad Mir, Under Secretary, Higher Education Department as Under Secretary, Department of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj; Umesh Sharma, Under Secretary, Department of Forest, Ecology and Environment as Under Secretary, Home Department; Asifa Jan, Under Secretary, Department of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj as Under Secretary, Higher Education Department; Mohammad Amin Shah-I, Under Secretary, PHE, Irrigation and Flood Control Department as Under Secretary, Finance Department; Nividata Munshi, Under Secretary, Home Department as Under Secretary, PHE, Irrigation and Flood Control Department; Ghulam Dastgir Alam, Under Secretary, Finance Department as Under Secretary, Department of Forest, Ecology and Environment; Latief Ahmad, Under Secretary, Animal and Sheep Husbandry Department as Under Secretary, Agriculture Production Department; Nissar Ahmad Wani, Under Secretary, Health and Medical Education Department as Under Secretary, Animal and Sheep Husbandry Department; Nasir Bilal Shah, under orders of transfer as Under Secretary, Planning, Development and Monitoring Department has been transferred and posted as Under Secretary, Health and Medical Department.