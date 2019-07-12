12 stolen bikes recovered, 6 lifters nabbed

STATE TIMES NEWS

PULWAMA: Police on Thursday arrested six vehicle lifters and recovered 12 stolen bikes.

In the recent past, Pulwama Police received many complaints of thefts in Pulwama area. Accordingly, cases vide FIR Nos. 81, 89, 103, 105, 121, 122 and 129/2019 under relevant sections of law were registered in Police Station Pulwama and investigation was initiated.

During the course of investigation, police succeeded in busting a gang of inter district bike lifters by arresting six persons.

When the officers spoke to them they learnt of their involvement in the commission of crimes and accordingly 12 motorcycles were recovered. These bikes will be returned back to their rightful owners after following due legal formalities.