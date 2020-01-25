12 PWD AEEs transferred

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: The government on Friday transferred 12 I/c Assistant Executive Engineers (AEEs) (Mechanical) and (civil) of the Public Works (R&B) Department.

According to an order issued by Khurshid Ahmad, Commissioner/Secretary, Public Works (R&B) Department, Yash Pal Gupta, State Health Transport Organisation has been posted at Mechanical Engineering Division, Jammu vice Sanjay Bajaj, who has been posted to Mechanical Engineering Division, Kathua.

According to another order, Aijaz Hussain Bukhari, Technical Officer to the Executive Engineer, PW(R&B) Division Qazigund has been posted at PW (R&B) Division-I, Hospital Sub Division, Srinagar; Abdul Rashid, PW(R&B) Division-I, Hospital Sub Division, Srinagar as PW (R&B) Project Circle Division-I, Srinagar; Khurshid Jan, Technical Officer to the Executive Engineer, PW(R&B) Division Kulgam at PW (R&B) Sub Division Damhal Hanji Pora; Syed Ishtiaq, PW(R&B) Sub Division Dooru at PW (R&B) Sub Division Tral; Iqbal Ahmad Khan, Awaiting orders of adjustment in the office of the Chief Engineer (R&B) Kashmir has been Deputed to the Floriculture Department; Sheikh Irfan Qadir, on deputation to the Tourism Department (SKICC) has been deputed to the J&K Police Housing Corporation; Er. Mohammad Iqbal Khan, on deputation to the Police Housing Corporation has been deputed to the Prisons Department; Er. Shabir Ahmad Kumar, on deputation to the J&K Prisons Department has been deputed to the Tourism Department for further posting in the SKICC; Er. Nawaz Ahmad Banday, PW(R&B) Sub Division Gool has been posted at PMGSY Sub-Division Banihal; Er. Ashaq Hussain Malik, PW(R&B) Project Circle Division-I, Srinagar shall await orders of adjustment in the office of Chief Engineer, PW (R&B) Department, Kashmir.

“Rajnish Kumar, KAS, Additional Secretary, is hereby nominated as the First Appellate Authority of the Public Works (R&B) Department in pursuance of Section 19(1) of the of the Right to Information Act, 2005, with immediate effect,” read another order.