12 police officers transferred

STATE TIMES NEWS JAMMU: Inspector General of Police, Jammu on Wednesday transferred 12 cops including SHOs and Sis. As per the order, Insp Rajesh Goutam has been transferred to Udhampur-Reasi range; Sunil Kumar- DKR; Vijay Kumar-UR; Manzoor Ahmed-RP; Sohan Singh Bandral-DKR; Nishant Gupta-RP and Insp Arun Prakash Sharma-DKR Range; SI Tilak Raj- JKS, Kaku Ram-UR, Shammi Kapoor-UR; Rakesh Sharma-JKS Range and Constable Ajay Kumar-UR Range.
