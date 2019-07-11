12 police officers transferred

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Inspector General of Police, Jammu on Wednesday transferred 12 cops including SHOs and Sis.

As per the order, Insp Rajesh Goutam has been transferred to Udhampur-Reasi range; Sunil Kumar- DKR; Vijay Kumar-UR; Manzoor Ahmed-RP; Sohan Singh Bandral-DKR; Nishant Gupta-RP and Insp Arun Prakash Sharma-DKR Range; SI Tilak Raj- JKS, Kaku Ram-UR, Shammi Kapoor-UR; Rakesh Sharma-JKS Range and Constable Ajay Kumar-UR Range.